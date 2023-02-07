The incidents of fires at residential buildings have gone up drastically. Today, a residential building in the Ashrampara of Siliguri caught fire. The reason behind the blaze is unknown, while efforts to douse the fire are underway. Meanwhile, no casualties have been reported so far. Delhi: DTC Bus Catches Fire in Rohini, No Casualties Reported (Watch Video).

West Bengal Fire:

West Bengal | Fire breaks out in a residential building in the Ashrampara area of Siliguri, no casualty reported pic.twitter.com/nD8yFYZK7W — ANI (@ANI) February 7, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)