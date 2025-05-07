Maharashtra Navanirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray downplayed Operation Sindoor on Wednesday, May 7, saying, "War is not an appropriate response to the terror attack. We should find terrorists who orchestrated Pahalgam attack and punish them. "Raj Thackeray also called Operation Sindoor 'futile'. “Pakistan is already a ruined nation. What will you ruin it?,” he said. "War is no answer to a terrorist attack. In the US, they (terrorists) toppled the Twin Towers, attacked the Pentagon. The US did not wage a war. They killed those terrorists. Why was there no security where tourists come in large numbers," Raj Thackeray told reporters. Operation Sindoor: PM Narendra Modi Briefs Cabinet After India’s Precision Strike at Terror Camps in Pakistan, Says Mission Executed Flawlessly.

Raj Thackeray Downplays Operation Sindoor

