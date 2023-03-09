Widows of jawans who lost their lives in the Pulwama terror attack continue their protest in Rajasthan's Jaipur. A video of the widows of three CRPF personnel who lost their lives in the 2019 Pulwama terror attack marching towards Chief Minister Ashik Gehlot's house in Jaipur has gone viral on social media. Manju Jaat, one of the protesters said, "Till the time I don't get justice, I'll continue my protest. Only I know how I'm running my house." A few days ago, the widows had taken a march and even sought Governor Kalraj Mishra’s permission to end their lives. Rajasthan: Widows Of Pulwama Attack Martyrs Stage Protest Against State Government in Jaipur For Failing to Fulfil Promises, Accuse Police of Assaulting Them (See Pics).

Widows of Pulwama Attack Martyrs March Towards CM Ashok Gehlot’s House

Raj | Widows of jawans who lost their lives in the Pulwama attack continue their protest in Jaipur, march towards CM Gehlot's house in Jaipur Till the time I don't get justice, I'll continue my protest. Only I know how I'm running my house,says Manju Jaat, one of the protesters. pic.twitter.com/gcuHgdbCgy — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) March 9, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)