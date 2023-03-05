Accusing the Rajasthan government of not fulfilling promises made to them, widows of three CRPF personnel who lost their lives in the 2019 Pulwama terror attack have sought Governor Kalraj Mishra’s permission to end their lives. The family members of the Pulwama martyrs have been sitting on a dharna for the last few days. They also accused the cops of misbehaving with them. Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot Approves Over Rs 147 Crore To Establish ‘Rajiv Gandhi Centre for IT Development and E-Governance’ in Jaipur.

Widows of Pulwama Martyrs Protest in Jaipur:

Rajasthan | Widows of soldiers who lost their lives in Pulwama terror attack today held protest in Jaipur against the non-fulfilment of promises made to them by the state govt. They also alleged police of assaulting them while they went to meet CM Ashok Gehlot y'day. pic.twitter.com/6AJ8wxdCw9 — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) March 5, 2023

