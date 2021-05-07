A four-year-old boy fell into a nearly 95-feet-deep open borewell in a village in Rajasthan''s Jalore.

The child, identified as Anil, and efforts are underway to rescue him, we are providing oxygen to the boy, said SDM Bhupendra Kumar Yadav.

Rajasthan: The four-year-old boy who fell into a nearly 95-feet-deep open borewell in a village in Jalore has been rescued.

