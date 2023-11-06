Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot filed the nomination from the Sadarpura Assembly constituency for the upcoming Assembly elections in Rajasthan on Monday, November 6. Since 2018, Gehlot has served as the chief minister of Rajasthan. The Gehlot served as Chief Minister of Rajasthan twice, from 1998 to 2003 and 2008 to 2013. Since winning the Sardarpura seat in a by-election in 1999, he has served as its representative. Meanwhile, the state will go into polls on November 7, while counting of the votes will be done next month on December 3. Rajasthan To Get Three New Districts, Announces CM Ashok Gehlot Ahead of Assembly Elections; Check Names of New Districts.

Ashok Gehlot Files Nomination From Sadarpura Constituency

#WATCH | Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot files nomination from the Sadarpura Assembly constituency for the upcoming Assembly elections in Rajasthan. pic.twitter.com/RESNCw0AAJ — ANI (@ANI) November 6, 2023

