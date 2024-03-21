A shocking incident has come to the fore from Rajasthan's Bharatpur, where a married man murdered his girlfriend by brutally slitting her throat. The accused, Sonu Sharma, was arrested. The police said the accused slit the victim's, Poonam Sharma's, throat at a rented room in Patpara colony under the Sar Mathura police station area. The accused also tried slitting his wrist and injured himself but was discharged after primary treatment at a hospital. Rajasthan Shocker: Man Dies by Suicide After Killing Wife With Sharp-Edged Weapon in Dausa.

Married Man Murders Girlfriend by Slitting Her Throat

