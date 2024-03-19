Jaipur, March 19: A man committed suicide allegedly after killing his wife in Rajasthan's Dausa district on Tuesday, police said. Jaiprakash Gurjar attacked his wife Anita Devi (30) with a sharp-edged weapon at their house Lotwada village and fled, they said. His brother informed police about the incident. When police rushed to the spot they found the woman's dead body in a cot, they said. Rajasthan Shocker: 24-Year-Old Old Youth Kills His Teenage Friend With Bat After Losing Cricket Match in Jhalawar

Later, police found Gurjar's body near a railway bridge. Prima facie, he committed suicide by consuming some poisonous substance, police said. SHO Sadar Sohan Lal said the bodies have been sent to a hospital for post-mortem.

The exact cause of the murder and suicide are not clear but the family members have said that the couple used to quarrel quite often, he said. The matter is being investigated further.