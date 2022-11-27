A daylight robbery was reported in Bikaner Rajasthan on Saturday, where a man snatched a chain from a woman's neck in the Nayashahar area of the city. The entire chain-snatching incident was recorded on a CCTV camera installed inside the shop. In the video, the woman can be seen sitting on a scooter with her child as she makes a purchase at the shop. A man can be seen lingering behind. Moments later, the man snatches the chain from the woman's neck and flees. The video of the incident has gone viral on social media. Punjab: Unidentified Men Attack Woman, Snatch Her Chain in Broad Daylight in Tarn Taran; FIR Registered (Watch Video).

Woman's Chain Snatched in Broad Daylight:

