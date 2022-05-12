According to the latest development, Rajiv Kumar has been appointed as the next chief election commissioner. He will assume charge on May 15. Kumar will replace Sushil Chandra, who conducted the last five state assembly elections in 2022.

Check tweet:

Rajiv Kumar appointed next chief election commissioner, to assume charge on May 15: Notification — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 12, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)