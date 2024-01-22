Ahead of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Temple in Ayodhya today, January 22, Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Chief Priest Acharya Satyendra Das said that everything is happening very well. Speaking to news agency ANI, Acharya Satyendra Das said, "What Ram Bhakts wanted, is getting fulfilled today. As soon as Ram Lalla is seated, all difficulties will end," he said. Ram Temple Consecration: Puja Rituals Commence at Ram Mandir in Ayodhya Ahead of Pran Pratishtha Ceremony Today (See Pics).

#WATCH | Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh | Shri RamWhat Ram Bhakts Wanted, Is Getting Fulfilled Today. Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Chief Priest Acharya Satyendra Das says, "...Everything is happening very well. What Ram Bhakts wanted, is getting fulfilled today...As soon as Ram Lalla is seated...all difficulties will end..." pic.twitter.com/Zum0x0c7of — ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2024

