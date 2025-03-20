Rajya Sabha MP Sudha Murthy attended an Iftar hosted by the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML)in Delhi, extending her wishes for Ramadan 2025. Speaking at the event, she said, “I wish a very happy, peaceful Ramzan. We all should enjoy every festival.” Her participation highlighted the spirit of inclusivity and communal harmony. The event saw leaders from various backgrounds coming together to celebrate the holy month of Ramadan. Watch the video here! Delhi CM Rekha Gupta and Kiren Rijiju Attend Iftar Party, Says Such Programs Strengthen ’Unity and Harmony’ in Society (See Pics and Video).

Sudha Murthy Attends Iftar Hosted by IUML

#WATCH | Delhi | On attending the Iftar hosted by the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), Rajya Sabha MP Sudha Murthy says, "I wish a very happy, peaceful Ramzan. We all should enjoy every festival..." pic.twitter.com/kuIFqatisD — ANI (@ANI) March 20, 2025

