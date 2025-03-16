New Delhi, March 16: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday attended an Iftar programme hosted by Delhi BJP's Minority Morcha at the India Islamic Cultural Centre, saying that such programmes strengthen "unity and harmony" in the society. Union Minister of Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju, along with several BJP leaders, also attended the programme. "Got the opportunity to share the message of harmony and unity with all the brothers and sisters in the 'Dawat-e-Iftar' program organised by BJP Minority Morcha (Delhi State). Our culture is a symbol of mutual respect, love, and harmony, and such programs further strengthen unity and harmony in society," Gupta said in a post on X.

This was the second Iftar program attended by the BJP leaders after the party formed the government in Delhi, ending the decade-long rule of the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP in the Assembly elections last month. Earlier, Chief Minister Gupta, Rijiju, and other party leaders attended an Iftar hosted by the Delhi Haj Committee on Saturday. Muslims, holding fast during the holy month of Ramadan, break their fast together in the evening at Iftar gatherings.

Rijiju, in a post on X, said that the gathering of Iftar "beautifully reflected the essence of this holy month. A truly special evening celebrating unity, generosity, and shared blessings." Minority Morcha's national president Jamal Siddiqui, Delhi Minister Ashish Sood, Uttar Pradesh Minister Danish Azad, international Kho Kho player Nasreen Sheikh, former Union Ministers Shahnawaz Hussain and Harsh Vardhan, among others, attended the program.

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta and Kiren Rijiju Attend Iftar Party

An evening of togetherness in the spirit of Ramzan. Attended the Dawat-e-Iftar at the India Islamic Cultural Centre, New Delhi, on the invitation of Delhi BJP Minority Morcha President @AnishAbbasi ji. Joined by Hon'ble CM Smt @gupta_rekha ji, the gathering beautifully reflected… pic.twitter.com/4uAIeHHsX6 — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) March 16, 2025

Delhi: CM Rekha Gupta, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju and BJP leaders attend the Iftar party organized by Kausar Jahan, Chairperson of the Delhi State Haj Committee, at the Islamic Center pic.twitter.com/9GafrpkM3J — IANS (@ians_india) March 15, 2025

Delhi BJP Minority Morcha President Anees Abbasi emphasised that Ramadan is a sacred month of devotion, during which Muslims observe fasting and pray for communal harmony and the country's prosperity. He stated that the Roza Iftar event was organized with the same spirit, aiming to collectively pray for a developed Delhi and contribute to realising the Prime Minister's vision.

