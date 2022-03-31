Ramayani Roy has topped Bihar board matric exam 2022 with 487 marks. Around 4,24, 857 students have got first division while second has been managed by 5,10,411 and third division by 3,47,637 students. The overall pass percentage in the Class 10 final exams in Bihar board stood at 79.88%. A total of 12,86,971 students have passed BSEB Matric exam this year. To download Matric results, students can go to the BSEB website and login with their roll code and roll number.

See Tweet:

Ramayani Roy from Patel High School Dawoodnagar in Aurangabad stood first with 487/500 marks (97.40%). Saniya Kumari and Vivek Kumar Thakur stood second with 486/500 marks 97.20% and Pragya Kumar stood third with 485/500 marks (97%): Bihar Board Chairman Anand Kishor pic.twitter.com/RGt2G9M7Pc — ANI (@ANI) March 31, 2022

