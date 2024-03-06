In a strategic move to get more leads in connection with the Rameshwaram Cafe Blast Case, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has escalated its efforts by offering a cash reward of Rs 10 lakh each for information leading to the arrest of the bomber. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday, March 4, took over the probe into the blast at a popular cafe in Bengaluru. Nine people were injured after a low-intensity bomb exploded in the Rameshwaram Cafe in the state capital on Friday, March 1, prompting a multi-agency probe with preliminary investigations zeroing in on a man who left a bag near the cash counter. Rameshwaram Cafe Blast: Karnataka Government Hands Over Bengaluru Cafe Explosion Case to NIA, Say Sources.

Rameshwaram Cafe Blast Case

NIA announces cash reward of 10 lakh rupees for information about bomber in Rameshwaram Cafe blast case of Bengaluru. Informants identity will be kept confidential. pic.twitter.com/F4kYophJFt — NIA India (@NIA_India) March 6, 2024

