Bengaluru, March 4: The Karnataka government has handed over the probe into the blast at a cafe in Bengaluru to the National Investigation Agency (NIA), said sources on Monday. The sources confirmed that the NIA has already filed an FIR in connection with the case. The agency sleuths will investigate the probe in coordination with the state police. The documents and findings of the probe conducted so far by the special wing CCB of the state police would be handed over by Tuesday, sources further said. Rameshwaram Cafe Blast: Home Ministry Hands Over Bengaluru Cafe Blast Probe to National Investigation Agency

The sleuths of NIA, RAW and NSG have visited the blast site and gathered inputs. On Sunday, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had said that his government was contemplating to handover the case to the NIA if it was found necessary. BJP had been demanding the handing over of the blast case to the NIA and had slammed the government for treating the incident "casually". Bengaluru: Rameshwaram Cafe's Brookfield Outlet Where Blast Occurred To Reopen on March 8; Viral Video Shows Long Queue Outside Indiranagar Outlet

The BJP leaders have slammed the statements of DyCM D.K. Shivakumar and Home Minister Dr. G. Parameshwara on considering the angle of business rivalry regarding the incident. The incident took place on March 1 and the police have gathered the CCTV footage of the bomber. At least ten persons were injured in the incident, and one of them, a woman, is being treated in the ICU

