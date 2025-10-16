On Tuesday night, October 15, the Telangana police busted a rave party on the outskirts of Hyderabad and detained 72 people. The alleged party, which was busted by Maheshwaram police and the Special Operation Team (SOT) team, was being held at Korpolu Chandra Reddy Resort near Gattupalli in the Maheshwaram limits of Ranga Reddy district. It is reported that, acting on credible information, the SOT team, along with the Maheshwaram police, raided the resort and detained 72 people, including women, who were participating in the rave party. Venkateswarlu, CI of Maheshwaram police station, said that Tirupati Reddy, owner of Veda Agri Seeds from Gajularamaram, and Saida Reddy, owner of Rock Star Fertilisers, had jointly organised the rave party for fertiliser dealers from various regions. During the raid, cops found that women were hired to dance at the party organised exclusively for the fertiliser association members. Cops said that 56 dealers from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, and around 20 female dancers attended the event. Acting on a tip-off, cops visited the resort in civilian dress and observed the activities for some time before conducting the raid. They also seized three bottles of Black Dog whisky and two cartons of beer. Meanwhile, a case has been registered against all participants and the resort owner, Rakesh Reddy. Hyderabad Shocker: Mother Kills Twins Over Illness, Dies by Suicide After Jumping From 3rd Floor in Telangana.

