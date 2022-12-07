Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das announced the bi-monthly monetary policy today. RBI MPC has announced a 35 basis point rate hike, taking repo rate to 6.25% amid elevated inflation, geopolitical tensions, and fears of a global recession. On September 30, the RBI had hiked the key policy rate (repo) by 50 basis points with an aim to check inflation. Bank Credit Grows Nearly 17% for Fortnight Ended November 18: RBI

Check Tweet:

RBI hikes benchmark lending rate by 35 basis points to 6.25 per cent: RBI Governor — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 7, 2022

