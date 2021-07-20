The historic Red Fort in Delhi will remain shut for the public from July 21 to August 15, 2021. According to the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), the Red Fort in the national capital will be shut for the public till Independence Day 2021 celebrations are over.

Red Fort will be shut for public from July 21 to August 15 till Independence Day celebrations are over, according to order from Archaeological Survey of India — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 20, 2021

