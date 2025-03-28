In a tragic incident in Ghazipur, Uttar Pradesh, a 50-year-old man, Chandrashekhar Rawat, lost his life while attempting to make a reel by dancing on top of an e-rickshaw. As the driver moved the rickshaw slightly forward, Chandrashekhar lost his balance and fell to the ground, as seen in the video that went viral on social media. Reportedly, despite being rushed to a local hospital, he was declared dead. Reel-Making Goes Horribly Wrong: Viral Video Shows People Being Run Over by Speeding Car While Making Reels on Road.

Man Falls to Death While Dancing on E-Rickshaw in Ghazipur

50 साल के चंद्रशेखर रावत ने अपनी जिंदगी में सैकड़ों पोस्टमार्टम कराए। बॉडी चीरने–फाड़ने का काम किया। वही चंद्रशेखर ई रिक्शा पर चढ़कर डांस कर रहा था। अचानक नीचे गिरा और मौत हो गई। 📍जिला गाजीपुर, यूपी pic.twitter.com/rMUfWO26fM — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) March 28, 2025

