India’s Retail inflation rose to 7 per cent in August from 6.71% in July, stalling a three-month downtrend on soaring food costs, adding pressure on the Reserve Bank of India to hike rates more aggressively to tame surging prices. The consumer price index-based inflation is above the Reserve Bank's comfort level of 6% for the eighth month in a row.

