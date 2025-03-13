A gang of four to five armed individuals attempted to rob a luxurious society in Pune near Jagtap Chowk, Wanowrie, around 2 AM. Armed with swords and other weapons, they tried to break in but were thwarted by barking dogs, which alerted the residents. CCTV footage captured the suspects near the gate, in the parking area, and scouting the premises. Residents quickly informed the police, demanding swift action. Authorities are reviewing the footage to identify the culprits and enhance security in the area. The incident has raised concerns about safety and the need for stricter surveillance in residential societies. Robbery Caught on Camera in Dehradun: 3 Miscreants Enter Public Service Center in Uttarakhand, Loot INR 3.5 Lakh at Gunpoint; CCTV Video Goes Viral.

Robbery Attempt Caught on Camera in Pune

A gang of four to five individuals attempted a robbery at a luxurious society near Jagtap Chowk, Wanowrie, around 2 AM. Armed with swords and weapons, they tried to break into the society, but their plan was thwarted by barking dogs. CCTV footage shows the suspects near the gate,… pic.twitter.com/96AVJABEFu — Pune Mirror (@ThePuneMirror) March 13, 2025

