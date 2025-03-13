In a shocking incident, three miscreants stormed into a ‘Janseva Kendra’ in Dehradun, Uttarakhand, and looted INR 3.5 lakh at gunpoint. The daring robbery, which took place on March 11 around 4 PM, was caught on CCTV and has since gone viral on social media. The footage shows one of the criminals entering the public service center, threatening an employee with a firearm, and swiftly grabbing the cash. The other two suspects assisted in the heist before fleeing the scene. Robbery Caught on Camera in Delhi: 3 Youths Loot Som Hotel at Gun-Point in New Seelampur, CCTV Footage Surfaces.

Dehradun Robbery Caught on CCTV

उत्तराखंड की राजधानी देहरादून में 3 बदमाशों ने जनसेवा केंद्र में घुसकर साढ़े 3 लाख रुपए लूट लिए !! Live फुटेज देखिए 👇 pic.twitter.com/DDzpRcJ0kT — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) March 13, 2025

