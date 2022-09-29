UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Thursday condemned Russia's plans to declare the annexation of occupied parts of Ukraine. UN Chief called it "a dangerous escalation" that "has no place in the modern world." Disturbing Video: Men in Russia Breaking Body Parts to Avoid Forced Military Mobilization by President Vladimir Putin.

Check Tweet:

Russia annexations in Ukraine have "no place in modern world," UN chief says, reports AFP. — ANI (@ANI) September 29, 2022

