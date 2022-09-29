Horrifying videos have emerged from Russia in which conscripts are seen breaking their body parts in order to avoid the forced military mobilization by Russian President Vladimir Putin. In one footage, a man's hand was broken by his friend with a sledgehammer. In another viral video, a conscript has his legs broken after his accomplice jumps on it from height. The videos are going viral on social media. President Vladimir Putin announced military mobilization on September 21, 2022.

Conscript's Hand Broken by Sledgehammer -Wielding Friend:

Russian conscript breaks his arm with a sledgehammer to avoid mobilization pic.twitter.com/hmBKmlfW14 — ТРУХА⚡️English (@TpyxaNews) September 29, 2022

Man Breaks His Leg To Avoid Mobilization:

Conscripts in the Russian Federation break their legs to avoid being mobilized pic.twitter.com/DJzUJzrIrA — ТРУХА⚡️English (@TpyxaNews) September 27, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)