Foreign Minister S Jaishankar met Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow on Wednesday and held talks over a range of issues, including the war in Ukraine. Putin also invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit Russia next year. Jaishankar, who is in Moscow on a five-day official visit to Russia, earlier met with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov. Will Be Glad To See Our Friend in Russia: Vladimir Putin Invites PM Narendra Modi To Visit Kremlin.

Putin Meets Jaishankar

Honoured to call on President Vladimir Putin this evening. Conveyed the warm greetings of PM @narendramodi and handed over a personal message. Apprised President Putin of my discussions with Ministers Manturov and Lavrov. Appreciated his guidance on the further developments of… pic.twitter.com/iuC944fYHq — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) December 27, 2023

