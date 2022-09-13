PM Narendra Modi on Tuesday took to social media to condole to loss of lives in the Secunarabad fire at the E-Bike showroom. Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said that he was saddened by the loss of lives due to a fire in Secunderabad, Telangana. "Condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon. Rs 2 lakh from PMNRF would be paid to the next of kin of each deceased. Rs 50,000 would be paid to the injured," PM Modi said in his tweet. According to reports, a total of eight people lost their lives in the fire.

