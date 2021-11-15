Salman Khurshid's residence in Nainital was vandalised on Monday. Former Union Minister shared a video of the incident on social media platform. Congress leader Shashi Tharoor termed the incident as 'disgraceful.' "The mounting levels of intolerance in our politics should be denounced by those in power," wrote Tharoor in a Tweet.

Salman Khurshid's Nainital Home Vandalised:

This is disgraceful. @salman7khurshid is a statesman who has done India proud in international forums &always articulated a moderate, centrist, inclusive vision of the country domestically. The mounting levels of intolerance in our politics should be denounced by those in power. https://t.co/OQFBoN1Pgw — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) November 15, 2021

