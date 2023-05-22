The Bombay High Court on Monday extended interim protection of former NCB officer Sameer Wankhede in the Rs 25 crore extortion case. However, while granting interim protection to the Former NCB Officer, the court pulled him up for sharing WhatsApp chats between himself and Shah Rukh Khan. Earlier in the day, Wankhede claimed that he and his wife Kranti Redkar have been receiving threats and obscene messages online. "My wife Kranti Redkar & I are receiving threats for the last 4 days and obscene messages coming on social media. I will write to Mumbai Police Commissioner today about it and demand special security," Wankhede added. Sameer Wankhede, Accused of Corruption in Aryan Khan Drug Case, His Wife Kranti Redkar Receive Threats, Obscene Messages Online (Watch Video).

Bombay HC Extends Sameer Wankhede's Interim Protection

JUST IN - #BombayHighCourt extends interim protection to former NCB officer Sameer Wankhede in the Rs 25 crore extortion case. Pulls him up for sharing WhatsAPp chats between himself and SRK #BombayHighCourt #SameerWankhede#CBI #AryanKhan https://t.co/YAyoUaJRqU — Live Law (@LiveLawIndia) May 22, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)