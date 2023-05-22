Sameer Wankhede, Former Zonal Director of Mumbai NCB who has been accused of corruption in the Aryan Khan drugs case on Monday said that he and his wife have been receiving threats continuously for the last four days. "My wife Kranti Redkar & I are receiving threats for the last 4 days and obscene messages coming on social media. I will write to Mumbai Police Commissioner today about it and demand special security," Sameer Wankhede said. On Saturday, the former NCB officer offered prayers at Mumbai's Siddhivinayak Temple. He has also claimed that Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan had begged him to spare his son Aryan. Big Relief for Sameer Wankhede, Bombay High Court Directs CBI To Refrain From Arresting Former NCB Mumbai Chief Till May 22.

Will Share Everything With the Police Commissioner

#WATCH | Mumbai: "I'm getting threats continuously for the last 4 days. Will share everything with the Police Commissioner...": Sameer Wankhede, Former Zonal Director of Mumbai NCB pic.twitter.com/l4IuqFjNlo — ANI (@ANI) May 22, 2023

Sameer Wankhede To Demand Special Security

My wife Kranti Redkar & I are receiving threats for the last 4 days and obscene messages coming on social media. I will write to Mumbai Police Commissioner today about it and demand special security: Sameer Wankhede, Former Zonal Director of Mumbai NCB (File Pic) pic.twitter.com/Djf2uYtwpt — ANI (@ANI) May 22, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)