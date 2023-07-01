A total of 25 people were charred to death, while eight others were injured after the bus they were travelling in overturned and caught fire on the Samruddhi-Mahamarg expressway in Buldhana district. The incident took place on Saturday at around 01.30 am. Meanwhile, a new video of Vidharbha Travels has surfaced online. In the video, the bus could be seen taking a halt at a hotel at around 09.30 pm on Friday, June 30. Samruddhi Mahamarg Expressway Accident: Eknath Shinde, Devendra Fadnavs Visit Accident Spot After 25 People Charred to Death in Fatal Bus Mishap in Maharashtra's Buldhana (See Photos and Video).

