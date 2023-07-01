Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday reached the accident site on the Samruddhi Mahamarg expressway where 25 people lost their lives in a fatal bus mishap. A total of 25 people were charred to death, while 8 others were injured after the bus they were travelling in overturned and caught fire on the Samruddhi-Mahamarg expressway in Buldhana district. The incident took place on Saturday at around 01.30 am. Meanwhile, the authorities have decided to conduct DNA tests to ascertain the identity of the victims of the fatal bus accident that took place in Maharashtra's Buldhana district. Samruddhi Mahamarg Expressway Accident: 25 People Charred to Death, Several Injured As Bus Overturns Due to Tyre Burst and Catches Fire on Mumbai-Nagpur Expressway in Maharashtra (See Photos and Video).

Eknath Shinde Visits Accident Site on Samruddhi Mahamarg Expressway

#WATCH | Buldhana bus tragedy | Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis reach the accident site on the Samruddhi Mahamarg expressway. 25 people have lost their lives in the accident. pic.twitter.com/hZoqYfzQXO — ANI (@ANI) July 1, 2023

Exact Reason for the Accident Has Not Yet Been Ascertained

The bus was travelling from Nagpur to Pune when it met with an accident at around 1:30 am. The driver said that the accident took place after a tyre burst, leading to flames in the bus. Later the diesel tank of the vehicle caught fire. There are 3 children among those who died… pic.twitter.com/zqnNgEpbSj — ANI (@ANI) July 1, 2023

25 People Burnt to Death

महाराष्ट्र स्मृद्धि हाईवे पर भीषण हादसा, 25 लोगों की जिंदा जलकर मौत बस हाईवे के डिवाइडर से टकराकर पलट गई, जिसके बाद बस का डीजल टैंक फट गया और आग लग गई।#Maharashtra #BusAccident pic.twitter.com/itea9oARGK — Kamit Solanki (@KamitSolanki) July 1, 2023

