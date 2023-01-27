Marking the 74th Republic Day, the Mumbai Division of Central Railway launched 'Samvidhan Dibba" to remind citizens of the Indian Constitution. The Mumbai local train compartment now has the salient features of the Indian constitution, Preamble, and fundamental rights in English, Hindi, and Marathi language, pasted on its walls. The Indian Constitution is credited with being the longest constitution in the world. The Constitution has undergone 2000 amendments in 74 years. Mumbai Metro Card, Available at Stations and SBI Branches, Can Be Used in BEST Buses Too, Watch This Video to Know More.

'Samvidhan Rail Dabba' on Track:

India's First 'Samvidhan Rail Dabba' on track Mumbai Central Line Local Train no. 5262B Second Coach from Engine will now run as a Samvidhaan Rail Dabba informing commuters about constitutional values, fundamental rights and duties.@Central_Railway @RailMinIndia @ShivajiIRTS pic.twitter.com/P0MVPFgS2S — Dhairya Gajara (@dhairyagajara) January 27, 2023

'Samvidhan Dibba':

As part of the #74thRepublicDay celebrations, Mumbai Division of Central Railway launched 'Samvidhan Dibba"- A local train coaches with the display of the Salient features of the Indian constitution, Preamble, fundamental rights in English, Hindi, Marathi language @RailMinIndia pic.twitter.com/zVFf9TnBwd — DRM Mumbai CR (@drmmumbaicr) January 26, 2023

