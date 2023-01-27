Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a week ago, unveiled the Mumbai Metro Card during his visit to Mumbai for seamless travel for newly-inaugurated Mumbai metro lines 2A and 7. The transport cards, developed State Bank of India (SBI) and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), work on the National Common Mobility Card (NCMC). Moreover, the card will also work on the BEST buses in the city. Mumbai Metro Line 3 Update: First Phase of Aqua Line from Aarey to BKC Launching in December 2023.

Mumbai Metro Card Unveiled by PM Narendra Modi:

#Mumbai1 MMRDA- Seamless Travel!#MumbaiMetro card, launched by Hon PM recently, can be used for metro travel and retail & also in BEST city buses. Check the #video to know how simple! Get it in all metro stations & SBI branches ! pic.twitter.com/UmLzu3opA0 — MMRDA (@MMRDAOfficial) January 27, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)