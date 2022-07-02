Pulitzer Prize Winner Sanna Irshad Mattoo on Saturday took to Twitter and said that she was scheduled to travel from Delhi to Paris today for a book launch and photography exhibition as one of 10 award winners of the Serendipity Arles grant 2020. "Despite procuring a French visa, I was stopped at the immigration desk at Delhi airport," she said. In another tweet, Mattoo said that she was not given any reason but was told that she would not be able to travel internationally. A freelance photographer, Mattoo won the 2022 Pulitzer Prize in the Feature Photography category for her work published by Reuters.

Check tweet:

I was not give any reason but told I would not be able to travel internationally. (2/2) — Sanna Irshad Mattoo (@mattoosanna) July 2, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)