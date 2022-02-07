Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit, who is currently the Vice Chancellor of Savitribai Phule University, has been appointed as the VC of Jawaharlal Nehru University, according to Ministry of Education. She will be the first woman Vice Chancellor of JNU.

See Tweet:

