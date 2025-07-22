In a surprise move, Vice President of India Jagdeep Dhankhar resigned from office on July 21, 2025, citing medical reasons, just hours after presiding over the Rajya Sabha on the opening day of the Monsoon Session. VP Jagdeep Dhankhar's resignation comes days after he remarked at a Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) event that he intended to complete his term ending in August 2027, "subject to divine intervention." A video of the speech is now going viral. "I will retire at the right time, August 2027, subject to divine intervention," Dhankhar had said. The sudden exit cuts short his tenure by two years. Jagdeep Dhankhar Resigns as VP: How Is a New Vice President of India Elected? Who Can Cast Vote?

‘Will Retire at Right Time’: Jagdeep Dhankhar's Old Video Viral

VIDEO | Here's what Jagdeep Dhankhar had said on July 10 about retiring from Vice President post: "I will retire at the right time. August 2027, subject to divine intervention." (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/QmylqKZ9e9 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 22, 2025

Jagdeep Dhankhar Indicated He Would Complete Full Term as VP

उपराष्ट्रपति धनकड़ अगस्त 2027 में रिटायर करने वाले थे! कल 4 बजे तक पूरा स्वस्थ थे! फिर शाम 4 बजे से 8 के बीच क्या हुआ? सारा मसला इसी 4 घंटे का है! pic.twitter.com/3kiudC33EG — Narendra Nath Mishra (@iamnarendranath) July 22, 2025

