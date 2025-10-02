Tensions escalated at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Thursday evening following a clash between members of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and Left-affiliated student groups during a Durga idol immersion procession. The incident reportedly occurred near the Sabarmati T-Point around 7 pm. The ABVP alleged that Left-wing students disrupted the religious procession and attempted to attack participants. In contrast, Left organisations, including the All India Students’ Association (AISA), denied the allegations and accused the ABVP of using religion for political propaganda. In a statement, AISA condemned the ABVP for portraying former JNU students Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam, both under trial in cases related to the anti-CAA protests and the Delhi riots conspiracy, as Ravan during the festivities. Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam and 7 Others Denied Bail by Delhi High Court in 2020 Delhi Riots Larger Conspiracy Case.

Clashes Erupt at JNU During Visarjan Shobha Yatra

#WATCH | Delhi: A brawl broke out between two groups of students on JNU campus today, during #Dussehra 'Visarjan Shobha Yatra' Visuals from outside JNU. pic.twitter.com/mvBMS6QKrZ — ANI (@ANI) October 2, 2025

