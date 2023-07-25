The Gujjars and Bakerwals community on Tuesday held a protest against the proposal to grant Scheduled Tribe (ST) status to Paharis. On Tuesday, the Gujjars and Bakerwals held a protest demonstration in Srinagar against the Central government's proposal to give Scheduled Tribe status to Paharis. Both the communities have threatened to hit the streets along with their cattle if the Centre fails to withdraw Bills introduced before the Parliament. Rajya Sabha Passes Bill to Include Dhanuhar, Dhanuwar Communities in Scheduled Tribes List in Chhattisgarh.

Scheduled Tribe Status to Paharis

#WATCH | Gujjars and Bakerwals in J&K's Srinagar today held a protest demonstration against the Central government's proposal to give Scheduled Tribe (ST) status to Paharis pic.twitter.com/AcNXX9UoRK — ANI (@ANI) July 25, 2023

