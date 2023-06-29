Braving the torrential rains in the state, students from Maharashtra's Shahpur were forced to cross the canal with the help of a JCB, risking their lives, to reach school. According to the reports, heavy rainfall washed away a road over the canal, leading to students taking the assistance of a JCB. The video has gone viral on social media.

'School Chalen in JCB'

