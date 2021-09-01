Schools in Delhi reopened today after prolonged closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic. On Friday, the Delhi government had announced that schools for classes 9 to 12, colleges and coaching institutions would reopen from September 1, 2021. The schools had already begun preparations like sanitization of classrooms and thermal scanning of students. Special precautions are being taken to ensure physical distance between students.

Schools in Delhi reopen for classes 9 to 12 from today, adhering to COVID-19 protocols; visuals from Rajkiya Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya in West Vinod Nagar "Physical classes are way better than online classes. All of my friends were waiting for this day," says a class 12 student pic.twitter.com/QlXQB0fMlD — ANI (@ANI) September 1, 2021

