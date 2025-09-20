In a late-night operation, Uttar Pradesh Police busted a sex racket running out of Rani Sati Guest House in Ayodhya late Friday night, September 19, arresting owner Ganesh Agarwal and detaining 11 women. As per a report, acting on a tip-off, 25 officers from four police stations raided the guest house around 11 PM, just 500 meters from Fatehganj police station. Girls allegedly trafficked from Bihar and Gorakhpur were forced into prostitution and confined to the premises to avoid suspicion. During the raid, chaos broke out as some tried to flee, but were caught by police stationed outside. Investigators recovered ₹1.35 lakh in cash from one of the women and sealed the property. Ayodhya Shocker: Woman Secretly Filmed While Bathing at Raja Guest House Near Ram Mandir, Staff Caught With 10 Obscene Videos.

Sex Racket Busted in Ayodhya:

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (X Account of Sachin Gupta), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

