A serious case of privacy violation has emerged from Raja Guest House, located in front of Gate No. 3 of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir. Around 6:30 am, a 30-year-old woman devotee was allegedly filmed while bathing by a staff member of the guest house. The accused, Saurabh, who works as a cook at Raja Guest House and hails from Bahraich, was caught red-handed. Upon checking his mobile phone, police discovered 10 obscene videos of different women, indicating a pattern of such activities. Officials confirmed that Saurabh specifically targeted female guests. The Ram Janmabhoomi police have taken him into custody. The guest house was sealed after authorities found it had no valid registration to operate. Ayodhya Shocker: Groom Found Hanging, Bride Dead on Bed a Day After Wedding in Uttar Pradesh; Investigation Underway.

Woman Secretly Filmed While Bathing at Raja Guest House Near Ram Mandir

UP मे अयोध्या राम मन्दिर के गेट नम्बर 3 के सामने स्थित राजा गेस्ट हॉउस मे सवेरे साढ़े 6 बजे बाथरूम मे नहा रही 30 वर्ष की महिला श्रद्धालु की वीडियो बना रहे गेस्ट हॉउस कर्मचारी सौरभ निवासी बहराइच को पकड़ा गया है। सौरभ इसी गेस्ट हॉउस मे कुक का काम करता है। उसके मोबाइल से 10 लड़कियों… pic.twitter.com/TYgLmZ6CVs — TRUE STORY (@TrueStoryUP) April 11, 2025

अयोध्या : राजा गेस्ट हाउस के बाथरूम में नहाने वाली महिलाओं के Video बना रहा सौरभ पकड़ा गया। सौरभ इसी गेस्ट हाउस में कुक है। उसके मोबाइल से करीब 10 आपत्तिजनक Video मिले हैं। pic.twitter.com/OCH0UU5QiF — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) April 11, 2025

