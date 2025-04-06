A fire broke out on a vacant plot in Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh area, causing panic in the locality. Several fire tenders rushed to the spot as thick smoke engulfed the surroundings. Firefighting operations are currently underway, and efforts are being made to bring the blaze under control. The cause of the fire is not yet known, and no casualties have been reported so far. Authorities are monitoring the situation closely. Further details are awaited. Pulwama Fire: 10-Year-Old Student Killed, 6 Hurt After Blaze Erupts in Hamdan Daarul Uloom in Jammu and Kashmir’s Tral (Watch Video).

Shaheen Bagh Fire

#WATCH | Delhi: Fire broke out in a vacant plot in Delhi's Shaheen Bagh area. Several fire tenders have reached the spot. Firefighting work is underway. Details awaited. pic.twitter.com/aXpFEUPsWs — ANI (@ANI) April 6, 2025

