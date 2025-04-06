Srinagar, April 6: A 10-year-old student died and six others sustained injuries in a fire incident at Tral in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on Sunday, officials said. The fire broke out in Hamdan Daarul Uloom at Tral in which one boy -- Yasir Ahmad Gaggi -- died due to asphyxiation while six others were injured, they said. Jammu and Kashmir: Soldier Dies on Duty, Preliminary Probe Points to Accidental Fire From Own Rifle in Kishtwar.

Fire Incident at Tral in J&K's Pulwama

Student dies several injured in fire accident in Tral pulwama pic.twitter.com/RLFaZ0fK04 — Professor (@professor7655) April 6, 2025

The officials said the injured persons have been referred to a hospital here for treatment of their burn injuries, adding the blaze was doused by fire and emergency services personnel. The cause of the fire is being ascertained, they said.