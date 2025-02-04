(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)
Shamli: Car Owner Assaults Tractor Driver After Collision, Police Respond After Video Goes Viral
In Shamli, a car owner assaulted a tractor driver after a collision, slapping and beating him. A viral video captured the incident, prompting police intervention to protect the driver and investigate the matter.
Socially Team Latestly| Feb 04, 2025 04:16 PM IST