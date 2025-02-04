In a shocking incident in Shamli, a group of young men travelling in a car physically assaulted a tractor driver after the tractor’s side hit their vehicle. The enraged car occupants vented their frustration on the driver, leading to a violent confrontation. The police arrived at the scene and intervened to rescue the driver. A video of the live assault, recorded by onlookers, quickly went viral on social media, capturing the brutality of the attack. The incident occurred on the Sadra VV Inter College Road, sparking outrage among residents. Authorities are now investigating the matter to take appropriate action. UP Shocker: Woman Consumes Poison at Collectorate in Shamli, Seeks Action Against Live-In Partner Who Refused To Marry Her.

Car Owner Assaults Tractor Driver After Collision