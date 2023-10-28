On the auspicious occasion of Sharad Purnima 2023, devotees in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj took holy dip in Ganga river on Saturday, October 28. Sharad Purnima is observed on the full moon day of the Hindu lunar month of Ashvin (October-November). It marks the end of the monsoon season and is also known as the harvest festival. People worship Goddess Lakshmi, regarded as the deity of wealth and prosperity on this particular day. Sharad Purnima 2023 Date, Time and Special Kheer Recipe: When Is Kojagiri Purnima? Know the Significance of One of Most Auspicious Days in the Year.

Devotees Take Holy Dip In Ganga:

VIDEO| Devotees take a dip in river Ganga on the occasion of 'Sharad Purnima' in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj. pic.twitter.com/swSrOjZFec — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 28, 2023

