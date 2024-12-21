A fire erupted in a building in Shimla’s Krishna Nagar area around 6 PM today, according to Shimla Police. Fortunately, no casualties or injuries have been reported. Firefighters promptly responded to the scene and managed to contain the blaze. Authorities are currently investigating the cause of the fire. The situation has been brought under control, and further updates are awaited. Residents have been advised to remain cautious and report any safety concerns immediately. Jaipur Petrol Pump Fire: Several Feared Dead As Blaze Erupts in Gas Tanker After Collision With Other Vehicles (Watch Videos).

Shimla Fire

#WATCH | Himachal Pradesh: A fire broke out in a building located in the Krishna Nagar area of Shimla at around 6 PM today. No casualties or injuries were reported: Shimla Police pic.twitter.com/vRNV69Y0hb — ANI (@ANI) December 21, 2024

