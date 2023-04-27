A fire incident has been reported from the IGMC Hospital in Shimla. Reports said that a fire broke out in the canteen built on the top floor due to a cylinder explosion. To extinguish it, fire engines have reached the spot. Efforts are being made to extinguish the fire and rescue operations are underway. Further information into the incident is awaited. Greater Noida Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts in Multi-Storey Residential Building in Gaur City Society (Watch Video).

Shimla IGMC Fire

