Greater Noida, April 26: A massive fire broke out in a multi-storey residential building in Greater Noida on Wednesday, an official said. The incident took place in 14th Avenue society of Gaur City in Greater Noida.

Fire tenders have been rushed to the spot to douse the flames. No casualty or injury has been reported yet. According to the police, a short-circuit is suspected to have caused the fire. However, the exact reason is yet to be ascertained. Maharashtra Fire: Blaze Erupts at Fruit Market in Nashik; Six Shops Gutted.

Visuals From the Spot

VIDEO | Fire breaks out at a multi-storey residential building in 14th Avenue of Gaur City 2 in Greater Noida West. More details are awaited. pic.twitter.com/HSc4EmOFYW — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 26, 2023

